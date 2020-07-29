Cattle traders, buyers urged to follow health guidelines

DNCC Mayor Mohammad Atiqul Islam visiting a temporary sacrificial animal market at Bhatara-Syed Nagar area on Tuesday. -AA



Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Mohammad Atiqul Islam on Tuesday advised both the sacrificial animal traders and the buyers to adhere to hygiene rules to be protected from COVID-19.





Urging all to follow the health safety guidelines, the Mayor said, "You know, there are ten to eleven stalls in DNCC every year but this time we have tried to set up cattle markets in some places outside Dhaka to check COVID-19, reports BSS.





He said this to the media after a visit at a temporary sacrificial animal market at Bhatara-Syed Nagar area. He also exchanged views with cattle traders, said a release.





At present, one permanent cattle market has been set up at Gabtali and five others have been set up in open space outside the city. In addition, digital cattle markets have been also arranged to buy sacrificial animals online, offer sacrifices, prepare meat and even deliver meat to homes, he said.





"Every year we come to the market to buy sacrificial animals with festivity but this time there is a global epidemic and we are trying to deal with it", he said. "DNCC got Tk 21 crore last time by leasing the cattle markets but this time the figure came down due to the reduction markets," he added.





Atiqul Islam said a monitoring team has been formed by the ward councilors to inspect the cattle markets regularly to check whether the hygiene rules are being followed.





"It is very difficult to maintain, but we are still trying out best. Authorities have been calling repeatedly over loud speakers for awareness and hygienic," he said, forbidding the elderly, children, the sick to not to come to the market.

"We have also set up a mobile court at each market to ensure compliance with hygiene rules," the mayor said.





"If we survive, we will be able to celebrate many more Eid but this time those who will come, please follow the hygiene rules. Your protection is in your hands. We will just try our best. We are trying our best to abide by the rules given by the Department of Health," he said.





Regarding the place of sacrifice, the mayor said that arrangements have been made for the sacrifice of 2,000 sacrificial animals and DNCC has set aside 256 places for sacrifice.





"I would urge everyone to sacrifice in all these places. Please keep the city clean by following your respective responsibilities," said the mayor.





During the visit, DNCC Chief Property Officer M Mozammel Haque, Ward-18 Councilor Zakir Hossain, Ward Councilor-19 Mofizur Rahman and members of cattle market monitoring committee were present.





