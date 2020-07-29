Swechchasebak Dal president Shafiul Bari Babu dies



Jatiyatabadi Swechchasebak Dal President Shafiul Bari Babu died at a hospital in the capital early Tuesday. He was 51.





"He breathed his last at 4am at Evercare Hospital while undergoing treatment for lung infection and breathing problem," said Swechchasebak Dal general secretary Abdul Quader Bhuiyan Jewel. Jewel said Babu had been admitted to Anwar Khan Modern Hospital on Monday afternoon with acute breathing problem caused by lung infection and later shifted to Evercare Hospital at 1:52 am as his condition worsened, reports UNB.







He left behind wife, one son, one daughter and a host of well-wishers to mourn his death.An ex-student of Dhaka University's Marketing department, Babu was also the general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.





BNP acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam expressed shock at the premature death of Shafiul Bari.Meanwhile, his first janaza was held in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office attended by party leaders and activists.





After the janaza, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir paid last respect to Babu, on behalf of the party, by placing a wreath at his coffin.In a brief address, Fakhrul recalled Babu's contributions to the party, saying their party has lost a 'precious asset' with his death.





"He was not only the president of Swechchasebak Da, but also a life of the party. We never imagined we've to take part in Babu's janaza. There's a very few dedicated, talented, intelligent and well-educated leaders like Babu in BNP's associate bodies," he said.





Fakhrul prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed his sympathy to the bereaved family members.





