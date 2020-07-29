'BD-India tied with bloodstained '71 War'

Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das paid a courtesy call on Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at his secretariat office on Tuesday. -BSS



Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has said, Bangladesh and India are now maintaining stronger friendly, warm and development-oriented relations than any previous time.





He said this while briefing journalists after Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Riva Ganguly Das paid a courtesy call on him at his secretariat office on Tuesday.







''If relations with neighboring nations are friendly and stronger, it will be easier to make mutual progress and resolve unsettled bilateral issues,'' said Obaidul Quader.





The minister, who is also the general secretary of the ruling Awami League, went on to add, ''Relations between Bangladesh and India are tied with the bloodstained 1971 Liberation War.







The relations are heading towards newer dimensions with the course of time.''At the meeting, they discussed the progress of the ongoing projects in road infrastructural development and public transport in Bangladesh under the Indian Lines of Credit, he added.





The Road Transport and Bridges Minister extended thanks to the Indian High Commissioner for her cooperation in taking ahead the road infrastructural development projects in Bangladesh.



Leave Your Comments