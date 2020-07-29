Jamaluddin removed, Janata Bank gets new chairman



Removing Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed from the office, the government has appointed Professor SM Mahfuzur Rahman as chairman of the board of directors of state-owned Janata Bank.





Two separate notifications were issued by the Financial Institutions Division under the Ministry of Finance in this regard on July 28.





According to the notifications, Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, a former teacher of Dhaka University, will serve for three years. Dr Jamaluddin Ahmed has been removed from the post of director and chairman of the board of directors of Janata Bank Limited for public interests, the notifications said.

