DAE inks MoU with Save the Children









The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Save the Children International (SCI) on Sunday.





Krishibid Md Abdul Muyeed, director general of the DAE, and Onno van Manen, Country Director of SCI, inked the MoU on behalf of their respective sides.





The DAE DG expressed his satisfaction over the activities and progress of the Suchana programme.





SCI Country Director Onno van Manen extended his sincere thanks for the worthy support from DAE.





Among others, Interim Deputy Country Director of SCI Shamim Jahan spoke on the occasion. He said Save the Children has been working in Bangladesh for the last 50 years for the overall development in Health, Education, Nutrition, Child Rights, Protection as a key catalytic partner of the government of Bangladesh.





Atiar Rahman, Adviser of GoB relations of Suchana programme, explained the background of MoU between DAE and Suchana.





The programme was chaired by Md Shahabuddin, Director (Planning) of the DAE.

