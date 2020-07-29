DSCC supervisor dismissed on charge of irregularities









The license and advertisement supervisor of the revenue department of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) has been dismissed for his alleged involvement in various irregularities.





DSCC Secretary Akramuzzaman issued an office order in this regard, saying Iqbal Ahmed, the supervisor, was removed from his post in the interests of people and the city corporation.





The dismissal will come into effect without any delay, said the office order.





As per rules, Iqbal will receive salaries of three months in advance. He was asked to contact the Accounts Department of the DSCC and settle the financial issue as soon as possible.





Public Relation Officer of DSCC Abu Naser said Iqbal was arrested by Rab in 2008 for carrying narcotics and was suspended and accused in a departmental case by then city corporation.





Later, he was accused in three separate departmental cases in 2016, 2017 and 2018 for negligence in work, misbehaviou with others, embezzlement of funds and other fraudulent activities.





Besides, a ward councillor lodged a complaint against him with the DSCC accusing him of being involved in harassment and taking bribe.





After taking over as Mayor of the DSCC on May 16, Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh repeatedly announced zero tolerance towards irregularities and mismanagement in the city corporation.





This is not the lone incident of dismissal under his mayorship. Just a day after he took the charge as DSCC Mayor, he terminated two top officials of the city corporation on different charges.





The sacked officials are Additional Chief Engineer Asaduzzaman and Deputy Chief Revenue Officer Yusuf Ali Sardar.

