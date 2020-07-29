No evidence found on Covid-19 pregnant patients can infect fetuses: Experts









Currently, there is no adequate evidence of the transmission of COVID-19 from pregnant women infected with the virus to their fetuses, a Chinese medical expert has said.





The severity of the illness of pregnant COVID-19 patients is similar to that of other patients and the disease is not more likely to develop into serious cases for pregnant women, said Zhao Yangyu, head of the obstetrics department of the Peking University Third Hospital.





"According to researchers from home and abroad, the conditions of expectant mothers who have recovered from the disease are generally good, and there is no proof of the necessity to terminate the pregnancy," Zhao said.





With the current normal treatment and methods on pregnant patients, the fetuses are safe, she added.

