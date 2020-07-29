China starts research on liver cancer in hepatitis B patients









Aiming to lower the incidence of liver cancer among patients with hepatitis B, China has launched a research project on Tuesday, marking the World Hepatitis Day.





It was sponsored by the Chinese Foundation for Hepatitis Prevention and Control, reports Xinhua





It will observe and study the five-year incidence of liver cancer among 20,000 chronic hepatitis B patients in 99 hospitals across the country.





It aims to optimise the clinical treatment path of hepatitis B antiviral therapy and explore ways of reducing the incidence of liver cancer linked to hepatitis B.





Zhang Wenhong, a leading expert working on the project, said that they hope long-term treatment and observation can answer questions that traditional clinical trials cannot, like what's the difference in liver cancer incidence between different therapies.





According to data from 2019, primary liver cancer is the fourth most common malignant tumor and the second leading cause of death among all kinds of tumors in China.





It is estimated that 85 percent of China's liver cancer patients have been infected with the hepatitis B virus.

