NOVOAIR resuming flights to Cox’s Bazar





NOVOAIR will resume flights to Cox’s Bazar from Thursday, the airline said Wednesday.





The private airline will operate three daily flights on this route. One way fare starts from Tk3,500 per passenger, NOVOAIR said in a press release.





The daily flights will depart from Dhaka at 7:30am,12pm and 2:30pm and similarly, depart from Cox’s Bazar at 9:05am,1:35pm and 4:05pm.





NOVOAIR said it would announce holiday package very soon.





The airline currently operates daily flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Saidpur, Sylhet, Jashore, Barishal and Rajshahi in compliance with health guidelines issued by the government.





Domestic flights were suspended from March 25 as per the government directive to prevent coronavirus infection.





From June 1, flights to Chattogram, Saidpur, Sylhet, Jashore, Barishal and Rajshahi routes resumed in phases.









