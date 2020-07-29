UK aid announces £950,000 fund to tackle floods in Bangladesh





UK aid has provided £950,000 of rapid release funding to NGOs through the START Fund to address the devastating floods that hit Bangladesh in recent weeks.





This is supporting cash assistance, water, sanitation, hygiene, health, shelter, and search and rescue to over 83,000 people, said a press release on Wednesday.





This support is now being provided for a 45-day period in seven districts to cover the worst of the crisis.





UK aid is also supporting the UN’s humanitarian coordination and is one of the largest supporters of the UN Central Emergency Response Fund, which has released $5.2m to provide rapid life-saving relief to the flood victims.





UK aid is proud to stand with and provide funding to BRAC, which is providing food, water and sanitation.

