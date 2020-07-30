What Dhaka is talking about





Jamaican superstar cricketer Chris Gayle posted a picture on his FB page. The photo has already attracted many viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Wonderful" Swapan, fb









Popular Bangladeshi stylish actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba sheared a picture on his FB page with actress Tareen. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Beautiful" Nour Hayati, fb









Facebook user Rajani Ramanathan posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic. The photo caption includes "Sunrise over Masai Mara, Kenya". The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Beautiful" Debmalya Ghosh, fb











Popular Bangladeshi actress Nusrat Faria posted a picture on her FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "So sweet" Sandip Chakraborty, fb



Leave Your Comments