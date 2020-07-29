Vijay expresses his deep-down feeling for the film





South sensation Vijay Deverakonda has established himself as a leading actor of Telugu cinema by starring in lead roles in critical and commercial successes such as 'Arjun Reddy' (2017), 'Mahanati' (2018), 'Geetha Govindam' (2018) and 'Taxiwaala' (2018). He again continued his legacy of an angry young man with his 2019 release 'Dear Comrade'. Recently, Vijay penned a heartwarming note on social media while celebrating the one year of his memorable film 'Dear Comrade'.



Leave Your Comments