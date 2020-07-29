After Assam floods, Priyanka is helping Bihar flood victims





Priyanka Chopra who recently made donations to the Assam relief fund measures with hubby Nick Jonas has once again contributed to help the victims of Bihar Floods along with her husband, becoming the rescuers of those in need. The actress is known for her philanthropy as she has been a part of UNICEF since 2006. Now the desi girl of Bollywood has decided to help her fellow countrymen in Bihar by donating to 'goonj,' a nonprofit organization that works for the upliftment of people of rural areas and shared the details of the organization on social media to which one can donate.





