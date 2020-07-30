Silver screen celebs embrace YouTube during pandemic

Bidya Sinha Mim Arifin Shuvoo Airin Sultana



Like other people, actors and actresses of the silver screen have been passing their time at home since March due to the pandemic. For a long time, they have been away from the world of light, camera and action. But they are not sitting idle. Some of them have utilized the lockdown time by opening YouTube channels or reactivating them. Arifin Shuvoo and Bidya Sinha Mim have become very active on their YouTube channels while Airin Sultana has announced the launch of her channel through a trailer.





ArifinShuvoo joined YouTube in September 30, 2013, but he started posting in his channel recently. He uploaded a music video titled 'MontaBojhe Na' on the channel. He provided the vocals to the song. Shuvo shot the entire music video in his residence. The actor has received good response from his fans. He also uploaded his workout video.







Now he is prepping a new content, which is a documentary for his channel. May be he plans to become a director in the future. "I opened my channel in 2013 but I never had time to make any content. The opportunity came in this lockdown. I have no big planes regarding the channel; I am just going to upload whatever I feel liketo sharing with my audience from time to time,." said Shuvo.





Meanwhile, actress Mim has also joined YouTube last year, but become active during the lockdown period. The channel already has around one lakh subscribers. She uploaded a short film titled 'Connection' soon after launching the channel. The short film featuring Mim and Tahsan Khan has already surpassed one million views. However, there are several other content in the channel. Mim's makeup videos, cooking videos and a video of a program named 'Mim's Custody' are there. Several popular celebrities took part in the program.







On the other hand, though Airin, once a ramp model and now an actress, has not uploaded any content, she has announced her arrival on YouTube through a trailer. She said she is going to upload a short film on her channel very soon, but for now she uploaded the teaser of it. The short film is based on TaslimaNasrin's poem -"VulPreme Kete Geche Tirish Boshonto".Actually, I have plans to upload various types of content. I am preparing accordingly," said Airin.





Many celebrities, including Shakib Khan, MehjabinChowdhury, Sporshia, SafaKabir, MumtahinaToya, Hridoy Khan, Imran Mahmudul and Kona, stepped in the realm of YouTube long ago. They are active in their channels. Some of them make funny videos by themselves for the channels while some of them share their experiences with viewers. Their content also include travel experiences as well as the behind the scenes stories.



Leave Your Comments