Evaly conquering strong position in country's market



In less than two years of the journey, Evaly.com.bd is on track to conquer a strong foothold in the country's market. With over 3.5 million registered customers, more than 10,000 small and medium sellers and well-known brand products, Evaly is emerging as a self-sufficient marketplace.





Evaly officially started its journey in the country on December 16, 2018. As such, the company is less than two years old. Evaly is already gaining an established and strong position in the Bangladeshi market like e-commerce giant Alibaba or Amazon in the international context. In addition to the regular online platform for a variety of product selling, the company is on track to create a build up an e-commerce-based eco-system.





At the beginning of the Corona period, the company launched Evaly Express Shop to deliver a variety of grocery products to the customers. In addition to grocery products, it later added products such as fish, meat and life-saving medicines. Evaly achieved the capability to deliver products through marginal entrepreneurs in more than 30 districts outside the capital Dhaka and also at the union level in some districts.





As part of launching a variety of services as well as products, Evaly brings home food delivery services. Foods from famous restaurants of the capital are being delivered through Evaly Food Express or e-food to thousands of food lovers' home. In the first month of the launch of e-food, about 50,000 deliveries have been successfully delivered to the customers in compliance with the complete hygiene rules, according to Evaly sources.





In addition to selling products commercially, Evaly has also come up with a platform to sell informal or personal products. Anyone can sell their personal belongings in the e-bazar. Again, customers can buy products from there. And this whole process of buying and selling will be done for free. Payment methods have also been introduced in the e-marketplace at no extra cost to ensure the financial security of both the customers and the sellers. With Eid-ul-Azha approaching, vendors of sacrificial animals will also be able to sell their animals here, Evaly said. The app is being downloaded an average of five thousand times a day.





Evaly Managing Director and CEO Mohammad Rassel said that the company currently has more than 10,000 small and medium-sized entrepreneurs. Many of these traders do not have online or ecommerce infrastructure. With these in mind, Evaly has an inventory and accounting solution called 'e-khata'. In this way, he wants to build a fully automated and technology-based eco-system by harnessing the power of e-commerce.





On business growth and investment, Mohammad Rassel said, "We are currently working on about 1 million orders a month." Foreign investment in ecommerce may come. For example, our e-books can grow like India's 'Khatabuk'. Geo has investments from companies like Facebook and Google. We also expect such foreign investment in Evaly. We have already started discussions with top domestic and foreign airline ticketing partners and hotel chains.







However, if the company is not local, the ecommerce sector may also be taken over by foreigners like the telecom sector. We are getting sincere help from the people and the government. Now is the time to give more support and help to the local e-commerce companies to achieve a strong position.

