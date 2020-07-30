Greta to donate €100,000 for the flood-hit in BD, India



Climate activist Greta Thunberg has made a commitment to donate 100,000 euro from prize money for flood-affected people in Bangladesh and India.





In her official Twitter, the 17-year-old Swede said, "Right now millions are suffering from extreme flooding fuelled by the climate crisis in India and Bangladesh - already hit by the devastation of cyclone Amphan and Covid-19.''



"My foundation will donate €100,000 prize money to BRAC, Goonj, Action Aid India and Bangladesh. I'm supporting these NGOs-working tirelessly and in desperate need of funds-to make sure help reaches communities affected as soon as possible."





Greta added: "If you're able, please consider donating to the relief effort. Visit their websites for details, even the smallest amount helps."





Leave Your Comments