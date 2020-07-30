Published:  02:29 AM, 30 July 2020

Greta to donate €100,000 for the flood-hit in BD, India

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has made a commitment to donate 100,000 euro from prize money for flood-affected people in Bangladesh and India.

In her official Twitter, the 17-year-old Swede said, "Right now millions are suffering from extreme flooding fuelled by the climate crisis in India and Bangladesh - already hit by the devastation of cyclone Amphan and Covid-19.''

"My foundation will donate €100,000 prize money to BRAC, Goonj, Action Aid India and Bangladesh. I'm supporting these NGOs-working tirelessly and in desperate need of funds-to make sure help reaches communities affected as soon as possible."

Greta added: "If you're able, please consider donating to the relief effort. Visit their websites for details, even the smallest amount helps."



