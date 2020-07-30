Income of Awami League increases



Awami League's income has increased by 35 per cent, according to the party's annual financial report for 2019. Awami League on Wednesday showed its fund at Tk 50,37,43,593 in 2019.





Of the amount Tk 5,13,717 was in cash and rest of the money was deposited in the bank. AL secretary of publicity and publication Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua today submitted its annual financial report of 2019 calendar year and written opinion on the Representation of the People Order (RPO) 1972 to the Election Commission Senior Secretary M Alamgir in the city's Agargaon area.





As per the statement, the party's total income was Tk 21,41,330 while expenditure amounted to Tk 8,21,01,575 in 2019. In 2018, the fund was Tk 37,56,03,838.



The main sources of the income were the sale of nomination forms, fees and donations from party members. Meanwhile, the main sources of expenditure were salaries and bonuses for employees, the arrangement of seminars, and utility bills.





Golap said the mentionable incomes were - Tk 12,32,30,000 was earned from the sale of nomination forms and Tk 3,02,55,000 from conference, Tk 2,22,75,223 bank dividends and Tk 1,07,64000 from subscription of members of the Parliaments.





On the other hand, Tk 3,43,14,800 was spent for AL National Conference, he said.According to Representation of the People Order (RPO), registered political parties are obliged to submit their annual Audit Report to the Election Commission by July 31 every year. If a party does not submit their annual return for three consecutive years, the Election Commission may cancel its registration.





