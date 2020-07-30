PM greets people on Eid-ul-Azha



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday greeted the people of the country on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims, to be celebrated on Saturday.





PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim said, the premier extended her greetings through an audio message. It will be sent to the mobile users soon. In the message the Prime Minister said, "Assalamualaikum, I am Sheikh Hasina. The holy Eid-ul-Azha has come once again to us after a year. I am extending my best wishes to you and all your family members on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha."



''Eid-ul-Azha will bring happiness to all after overcoming all the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic,'' she added.The Prime Minister called upon all to devote themselves to the welfare of the country and its people with the spirit of sacrifice realizing the essence of Eid-ul-Azha.





Sheikh Haisna also called upon the people of the country to maintain health guidelines properly to ward off spread of the Covid-19, adding "Be well and safe. Eid Mubarak".









Leave Your Comments