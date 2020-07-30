WildTalk on tiger conservation, research held in city





An interactive online live panel conversation program titled “WildTalk: Tiger conservation and research in Bangladesh” was held on Monday.





Noazesh Knowledge Centre (NKC) , a non-profit organization, arranged the WildTalk on its Facebook page, said a press release.





Prominent tiger researchers Dr M Monirul H Khan and Dr M A Aziz, professors of the Department of Zoology at Jahangirnagar University, were present as panelists at the event.





Suraiya Islam, an intern of NKC started the session welcoming the guests and narrating the history of Global tiger Day and WildTeam’s noble work for the conservation of tiger and its achievements.





Dr M Monirul H Khan in his speech narrated the present and past status of tiger population in Bangladesh and in the world.





He also stated the significance of tiger on ecosystem, its role in attracting tourists in the Sundarbans, effects of Sundarbans tourism on tiger population.





Mentioning tiger poaching as one of the major threats to tiger conservation in Bangladesh, Dr Khan also talked about tiger action plans and its short-term and long-term goals, role of local communities regarding tiger conservation etc.





Dr M A Aziz discussed various tiger population survey methods, major threats to tiger conservation, and how much research work done so far for the conservation of Sundarbans tigers.





FiDr Khan and Dr Aziz shared some exciting and thrilling incidents they had experienced during their tiger research inside the Sundarbans.





During the ongoing pandemic, virtual WildTalk programs have become one of the regular arrangements of NKC.





People with interest in animal conservation including students, researchers, professionals have been joining the live sessions online.





About WildTeam and Noazesh Knowledge Centre





WildTeam is a Bangladeshi non-profit organization founded in 2003 with a mission “changing the game for nature” has been working for the conservation of Sundarbans tigers since 2007.





As recognition of its activities for the conservation of this Royal animal, WildTeam received a prestigious award “Bangabandhu award for wildlife conservation” in 2011 from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





Noazesh Knowledge Centre (NKC) is a joint initiative of WildTeam, Zoological Society of London (ZSL), and Cosmos Foundation.





NKC works to inspire and support people to cultivate awareness, knowledge, and expertise that would allow them to successfully engage in conservation-focused research, and careers.

