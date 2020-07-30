Despite low Covid-19 cases, Thailand extends state of emergency





Thailand yesterday extended its state of emergency by another month to the end of August to reduce the risk of a second Covid-19 outbreak, as it opens its doors to select foreigners, including migrant workers from neighbouring countries.





A cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha, approved the extension of the state of emergency which was due to end on July 31.





As Thailand has reported zero local transmission for 65 days, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the cabinet agreed to extend the state of emergency on the advice of the National Security Council (NSC).





"The extension is in accordance with latest relaxation measures where all businesses have resumed operation," she said at a press conference here.





Last week, the government agreed to allow select foreigners, including migrant workers from neighbouring countries, especially from Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, in the infrastructure sector and food industry to enter the kingdom.





Medical tourists, foreigners participating in international conferences and trade fairs, foreign film production crews and Thailand Elite cardholders (those with long-term residence visas and multiple-entry residence visas) are among those allowed to the enter the country.





Since its implementation on March 26 to April 30, Thailand has extended the state of emergency four times to combat Covid-19.





To date, Thailand has recorded 3,298 Covid-19 cases with 58 fatalities.





Over the last 24 hours, Thailand recorded one new Covid-19 case in a Thai soldier who returned from Hawaii, after a military exercise.





The 26-year-old man, who returned on July 22 , is now undergoing compulsory quarantine at a state facility. He is among 151 Thai soldiers who returned home after participating a joint exercise with US forces at Schofield Barracks in Hawaii.





To date, nine Thai soldiers have tested positive for Covid-19. - Bernama

