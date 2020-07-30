Three of a family killed in Gopalganj road crash





Three members of a family were killed after a private car crashed into the railing of a railway flyover on Dhaka-Khulna highway in Kashiani upazila on Thursday morning.





The deceased were identified as Jiaul Haque, 55, his son Embadul Haque, 25, of Dighalia in Khulna and his brother –in-law Sajjad Molla, 35 of Narail.





Confirming their identities, Md Ataur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bhanga Highway Police Station, said three of them were killed on the spot at around 4am while two others injured.





The accident occurred when Singapore expatriate Emdadul Haque was going home with his father and sister’s husband by a rented private car from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, OC added.





The injured were taken to Gopalganj General Hospital, the OC said adding that the bodies were handed over to their relatives.

