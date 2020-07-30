Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 90,000









Brazil registered record daily numbers of infections and deaths from the new coronavirus Wednesday, sending its overall death toll surging past 90,000 people.





The country, which has been hit harder than any except the United States in the pandemic, reported 69,074 new cases and 1,595 new deaths in the past 24 hours, for a total of more than 2.5 million cases and 90,134 deaths, the health ministry said.





Technical issues likely contributed to the high daily figures. The ministry had said Tuesday that problems with its online reporting system had delayed figures from Sao Paulo state.





