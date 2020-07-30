‘PM Hasina trying level best to lessen sufferings of distressed people’

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is tryingher level best to lessen the sufferings of the distressed people during theCOVID-19 pandemic, said RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP.

He was addressing as the chief guest acheque-distribution program among five hundred people from differentprofessions including 332 kindergarten teachers and insolvent sportsmen at NiazMohammad Stadium in Brahmanbaria town on Thursday.

At the initiative of Sadar upazilaadministration, a total of 11 lakh 27 thousand taka was distributed among thecorona-hit professionals and sportsmen.

Muktadir Chowdhury MP, also chairmanof the parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry,said, “The government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been working forthe jobless people during the global pandemic. Aids are being provided to minimizetheir sufferings.”

He urged all to maintain physicaldistance and comply with the health guidelines to prevent the infection ofcoronavirus.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner (DC)Hayat-Ud-Dowla Khan, the program was also addressed by Superintendent of Police(SP) Mohammad Anisur Rahman, District Awami League General Secretary Al MamoonSarker, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Pankaj Barua and District Sports CouncilGeneral Secretary Mahbubul Bari Chowdhury Montu.

Sadar Upazila Assistant Commissioner(Land) ABM Moshiuzzaman, Project Implementation Officer (PIO) Md MizanurRahman, Upazila Awami League General Secretary MAH Mahbub Alam were alsopresent at the program, among others.

Leave Your Comments