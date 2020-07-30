Covid-19: Bangladesh witnesses 2,695 new cases, 48 more deaths













Bangladesh on Thursday recorded 48 more deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, mounting the death tally to 3,083.





The health authorities registered 2, 695new cases after testing 12,937 samples in the period, taking the total cases to 234,889.





Additional Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana, came up with the disclosure at its daily health bulletin broadcast from Mohakhali.













The Health Ministry data show 2,668 patients have been cured from the infection, putting the total recovery to 132,960.





Global coronavirus situation





The total confirmed Covid-19 cases reached over 17million as of Thursday with over 667,218 deaths, according to the tally of US-based Johns Hopkins University.





Besides, the recovery from the coronavirus has reached 9,964,678 globally.





The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that the COVID-19 pandemic is "one big wave" and not seasonal like influenza.













Coronavirus cases were first reported in China in December late last year in Wuhan.





The World Health Organization (WHO) declared it a pandemic on March 11.

