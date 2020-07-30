2 new dengue cases reported in 24 hrs: DGHS









The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Thursday reported two new dengue cases in the country in the last 24 hours.





Currently, six patients are undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the capital and outside Dhaka, according to a daily update.





The health authorities reported 345 dengue cases since the beginning of the year. Among them, 338 made recovery.





Bangladesh had a massive dengue outbreak last year when 101,354 people were hospitalised and among them 101,037 made full recovery.





According to official figures, the mosquito-borne disease killed 179 people last year.

Leave Your Comments