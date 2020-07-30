Published:  04:10 PM, 30 July 2020

First “Harry Potter” movie to return to China in 3D in August

First “Harry Potter” movie to return to China in 3D in August


“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first movie in the popular Harry Potter series, will return to China with a 3D version on Aug. 14.

The announcement by the film’s production company Warner Bros via social media came as the COVID-19 epidemic has eased in most parts of China and movie theaters are gradually reopening in the country’s low-risk areas.

The original version of the film, adapted from a much-loved novel by J.K. Rowling, started its worldwide release in November 2001 and saw its Chinese mainland premiere in January 2002.

The 2001 film boasts a rating of 9.0 points out of 10 on Chinese film review platform Douban based on more than 690,000 reviews.



Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Entertainment

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »