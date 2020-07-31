What Dhaka is talking about





Bangladeshi star, prominent cricketer Mahmudullah Riyad posted a picture on his FB page with a caption "In shaa Allah,will start soon". The photo has already attracted 165k viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Best wishes" Foysal, fb











Popular Bangladeshi tv actress and model Safa Kabir posted a picture on her FB page with a caption "Nothing attracts attention like a red dress". The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Lovely" Kamal Chowdhury, fb









Facebook user Ashok Sikri posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo features a horse in heavy fog with golden light. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Amazing" Asamanj Mait, fb











Popular Bangladeshi tv actor Tawsif Mahbub sheared a picture on his FB page. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Looks great" Soha Khan, fb



Leave Your Comments