JANIPOP observes silver jubilee



The 25th founding anniversary of JANIPOP-Jatiya Nirbachon Parjobekkhon Parishad (National Election Observation Council) was celebrated on Thursday. Professor Dr. Major Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, BNCCO the Founder Chairman of JANIPOP was present as the chief guest on the occasion. The event was held on a virtual platform.





Professor Dr. Major Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, BNCCO greeted and congratulated the Executive Members, general body members, divisional coordinators, sub-divisional coordinators, district coordinators, JANIPOP national volunteers (JNVs) and well-wishers. He said that JANIPOP has been working with good reputation at home and abroad for more than two decades to ensure peaceful and fair elections with the participation of all political fronts. The organization will continue to work at home and abroad to keep up democratic process through free and fair polls in future as well, he further said.





Advocate Itrat Amin Kalimullah, Founder and Executive Director of JANIPOP, thanked everyone on the occasion. Among others present on the occasion were Jalal Uddin Bhuiyan, Secretary General, JANIPOP, Ashrafuddin Ahmed, Treasurer, JANIPOP, Salauddin, Dhaka Divisional Coordinator, Dr. Saber Ahmed Chowdhury, Rajshahi Divisional Coordinator, Liaquat Ali, Rangpur Divisional Coordinator, Abdul Mukit, Sylhet Divisional Coordinator, Mohammad Mohiuddin, Chattogram Divisional Coordinator, Md. Parvez Miyan, Cumilla Divisional Coordinator, Delowar Jahan, Barishal Divisional Coordinator, Golam Mustafa Sindaini, Khulna Divisional Coordinator and some other officials of JANIPOP.





On July 30, 1995, through a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka, the founding Chairman, Professor Dr. Major Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah, BNCCO started the journey of JANIPOP. Since its inception, the organization has acted as an observer entity in national and local elections in Bangladesh as well as in other parts of the world.





JANIPOP has been an observer in the 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 11th national parliamentary elections, various city corporations, municipalities, upazila parishads, union parishads and parliamentary by-elections in Bangladesh.





Outside the country, JANIPOP has successfully observed elections in Pakistan in 1997 and 1998. Furthermore, JANIPOP observed House of Commons elections in 1998 and local level elections in 1999 in the United Kingdom. Since its establishment, the representatives of JANIPOP have served as international observers at various levels in the USA, Sri Lanka, Hong Kong, East Timor, Mozambique, Zambia, Nigeria, Egypt and Nepal. JANIPOP representatives have taken part in international conferences on elections in Jamaica, Lebanon and India.





