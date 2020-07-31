'Overhead cables on Gulshan Avenue to go underground'

Atiqul Islam



All overhead cables on Gulshan Avenue (from Pakistan Embassy to Gulshan Shooting Club) will be put underground by October 1, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam said Thursday.







No price will be increased at the consumer level for these, he said.







The decision was taken at a meeting of DNCC at Nagar Bhaban in Gulshan, reports UNB.







The project will be implemented by Summit Communications Ltd, Fiber at Home, Bahan Ltd, Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB), and Internet Service Providers Association of Bangladesh (ISPAB).







At the meeting, the mayor said the existing overhead cables in all areas of the DNCC need to be moved underground for planned urbanisation.







In order to enhance the beauty of the DNCC area, existing cables such as electric cables, internet cables, dish line cables, etc will be shifted underground on various roads in phases, said Atiqul.







Utility ducts will also be constructed in 17 new wards under the newly approved ECNEC project for the development of the extended area of DNCC, said the mayor.





