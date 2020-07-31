Stocks end week in upbeat



Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), closed week as investors continued their appetite for sector-wise issues following the central bank's expansionary monetary policy statement.





DSEX, the key index of the DSE, went up by 43.22 points or 1.04 percent to settle at 4,212.43. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, and the DSE Shariah Index also advanced 18.85 points to finish at 1,420.64 and at 976.50.





Turnover, another important indicator of the market, stood at Taka 5,809.08 million on the country's prime bourse, which is higher than the previous day's turnover of Taka 3,995.22 million. Of the issues traded, 128 remained unchanged while 162 issues advanced and 60 declined on the DSE floor. Beximco Pharma topped the turnover chart followed by Pioneer Insurance, BSCCL, GP and Square Pharma. AGNISYSL was the day's best performer while Peoples Insurance, Pioneer Insurance, Eastern Insurance and United Insurance.





The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended higher with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-gaining 82.25 points to close at 11,957.06 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -advancing 49.72 points to finish at 7,250.15. Of the issues traded, 98 gained, 42 declined and 94 remained unchanged on the CSE.

