Pushpita covers the song of Imran





Champion of Channel i-Serakontho famed singer Nuzhat Sabiha Pushpita has covered a song of popular singer Imran Mahmudul titled Naa recently.Imran himself arranged music of the song. On the occasion of coming Eid, the song has been released on Pushpita's own YouTube channel, Pushpita Official. Mehedi Hasan Limon wrote lyric of the song.While talking in this regard Pushpita said, "During Coronavirus pandemic I have tried to cover the song staying at home. I hope listeners will enjoy the song."







Leave Your Comments