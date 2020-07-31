Cinemas not opening this Eid



All the cinema halls in the country have been closed since March 18 due to coronavirus. Office business is going on right now following the hygiene rules. Shopping malls are opening. But the cinema halls are still closed and there is no surety as to when they will open. Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said that the cinema halls will not open on the coming Eid-ul-Adha. The decision was taken by the Information Minister while talking to the leaders of the exhibitors' association at the Information Ministry on July 26.







He said the country was hit by floods during the Corona outbreak. It would not be right to open the cinema halls at such a time because it is not possible to run cinema while maintaining physical distance in the corona or flood.







Neighboring countries like India and Pakistan are not opening cinema halls yet.Meanwhile, about 16 films are ready for release. However, if the cinema halls are closed for the upcoming Eid similar to Eid-ul-Fitr due to Corona, no film will be released. From March 18, the film producers' association, the exhibitors' association and all the concerned associations announced the closure of the cinema halls. The closure was first announced to be in effect until April 2.

