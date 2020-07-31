Sharna Lata in this Eid



Promising actress Sharna Lata has acted in good story based several numbers of workson the occasion of coming Eid. She will be seen in Preety Dutta's 'Bedonar Lockdown' and 'Days After Break-up', Masud Sezan's 'Choritro: Premik', Abu Hayat Mahmud's 'Crystal-er Rajhas', Sonjoy Somaddar's'The Passion' and 'Apnar Chhele Ki Kore', Bishwajit Dutta's 'Veg Non Veg', Shamim Zaman's 'Public Figure', Sohel Rana's 'Mogamoti', Nobiullah Mirza's 'ILTS' and Sanjoy Barua's 'Bikelta Sundor'.





While talking about working in these Eid dramas SharnaLata said, "This Eid viewers will watch me in good storyboard nice works which stories are really exceptional. I have tried my level best to portray my roles in these dramas. In fact, stories of these works are very much contemporary. I am very much optimistic about 'Bedonar Lockdown', 'The Passion' and 'Crystal-er Rajhas'."





Meanwhile, SharnaLata is now seen in a TV commercial of GrameenPhone directed by AshutoshSujon. She is also getting response for this TVC. SharnaLata-starrer first drama serial was Kheloar. ShamimZaman'sHobuBou was her acted first TV play. Later, she came into limelight to act in Mizanur Rahman Aryan's telefilm 'TumiAamar-e'.







Born on September 1, SharnaLata is a student of Honours final year at Bangladesh Home-Economics College who also got appreciation to perform as model of Walton. During childhood she received training in Nazrul song from Dhormoraji Lalitakala Academy and now she is also learning Nazrul song from Chhayanaut.



