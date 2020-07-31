Keya Payel's multiple dramas this Eid



After her debut film 'Indubala' actress Keya Payel has come into limelight within very short time, among the newcomers of drama arena. In Eid-ul-Azha, she will be seen in 14 faction plays and three seven-episode Eid serials.





Keya Payel-starrer faction plays are: Mostafa Kamal Raz's 'Abujh Mon', Fuad's 'Shorto Projojjyo', Imraul Rafat's 'Bagher Khancha', Golam Sohrab Dodul's 'Silent Zone', Jewel Hasan's 'Ek Dofa Ek Dabi', Alok Hasan's 'Yeh Kore Biye', 'Problem to Point Five', and 'Chilekothar Badshah', Mehedi Hasan Hridoy's 'Question', Shahid-un-Nabi's 'Kufa Zainal', Hasan Rezaul's 'Hoyto Tomari Jonnyo', etc.Seven-episode Eid serials are: Shamim Zaman's 'Trump Card', Golam Sohrab Dodul's 'Bone Bhojon' and Zahid Hasan's 'Bura Jamai'.





All these works will be aired on TV channels and YouTube channels in Eid. Zahid Hasan, Chanchal Chowdhury, Monoj Pramanik, Zovan, Irfan Sajjad, Farhan and Shaon acted against her in these dramas and serials.







While talking about her Eid works Keya Payel said, "This Eid is going to be best Eid in my life because I have acted in maximum number of dramas. I give thanks to everybody who was related with Eid dramas and serials including directors and producers of these works. I have very much expectation about Mostafa Kamal Raz's 'Abujh Mon', Hasan Rezaul's 'Hoyto Tomari Jonnyo' and Mehedi Hasan Hridoy's 'Question'. I have tried to work in good story based dramas. I believe viewers will enjoy the works in Eid."





In 2017, Keya Payel debut her career as model in Sohel Afgani directed a TV commercial. She first performed as model in Tahsan's song "Bhalobasi Tai". She first acted in TV play titled 'Rupkothar Ronjona' in 2018. After Eid, she will start shooting of Golam Sohrab Dodul's a new drama serial. Born on March 11, Keya Payel is residing in Uttara though her hometown is Ashulia. She also came into limelight to perform as model in Imran's song "Keno Eto Chai Toke".

