Fringe cricketers to get individual training facilities



While some of the national players availed the opportunity by training individually at different venues across the country, arranged by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the players out of the national pool also could get the opportunity if they want.





The likes of Nadif Chowdhuy, Elias Sunny, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, who are the known faces of the domestic circuit and also played for the national team at different point of their career before being discarded have been practicing to keep them fit at their own initiative.





BCB Cricket Operations Chairman Akram Khan said those players could avail the opportunity of individual training like Mushfiqur Rahim and others. "Those who are willing to train individually could apply to us. The BCB will definitely arrange the facilities for them to train," Akram told the BSS.





But he is not in favour of training at group right at this moment even though the increased number of players mean it would be tougher for BCB to arrange individual training for all of the players. Apart from the fringe players, some of the national players also showed their eagerness to train at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and other venues after Eid-ul-Adha. So it is expected to be overcrowded. "It would be tough to arrange individual training for all of the players but I am sure somehow we can manage it. There is still some risk so right at this moment, we have no plan to start group training. But we keep our eyes on the situation," he added.





Earlier, a total of 14 players took part in the programme which was held in accordance with the standard health protocol in the aspect of COVID-19 pandemic.





As per the players' interest to train outdoor, the BCB initiated the move on July 19 with nine players, who started practice individually at four venues- Dhaka, Sylhet, Khulna and Chattogram.





The board then added Rajshahi in their list in which Nazmul Hossain Shanto started his practice. Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Shafiul Islam, Imrul Kayes, Taskin Ahmed and Mehedi Hasan Rana chose Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium to have their practice. Later they are accompanied by Anamul Haque Bijoy.





Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan and Nurul Hasan Sohan trained at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna, Nasum Ahmed and Syed Khaled Ahmed practiced at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium while Nayeem Hasan trained at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.





The BCB was initially reluctant to prepare a roadmap for individual training due to the players' health issue in aspect of the spread of the deadly virus despite the fact some of the other cricketing nations already began it in their respective countries.





But after a virtual meeting with 35 players, the board decided to begin the individual training that was largely decorated with fitness drill. The bowlers didn't get the chance to bowl as they were left satisfied with just running and doing gym.







The batsmen however got the chance to bat but at the bowling machine at indoor facilities.









