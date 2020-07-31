Ahsanul Jabbar new DG of DNC



The government has appointed Mohammed Ahsanul Jabbar, chairman of Bangladesh Forest Industries Development Corporation (BFIDC), as the director general of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC).





The ministry of public administration issued an order on Thursday in this regard.





Ahsanul Jabbar has replaced Md Jamal Uddin Ahmed who recently went into retirement as DG of the DNC. After completion of graduation, he did Master of Business Administration (Finance) from IBA, in Dhaka University. Ahsanul Jabbar is 1985 admin batch officer. He served as Assistant Commissioner, Magistrate First Class, UNO, Additional Deputy Commissioner in various districts.







He also served as Senior Assistant Secretary, Deputy Secretary and Joint Secretary in the ministry of Local Government and Co-operatives, Ministry of Labour and Education Ministry respectively.







He completed Managing at the Top in Wolverhampton University in the UK. He did a diploma in Humanitarian Law from Institute of Humanities Law in Sunrimo, Italy.





