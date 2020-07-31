BD Ambassador visits factories in Moscow

Bangladeshi Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan and other officials of Bangladesh Embassy in Moscow recently held discussions with the top functionaries of different Russian factories on the progress of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. -AA



Bangladeshi Ambassador to Russia Kamrul Ahsan visited different factories in Moscow over last few days in connection with the construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant which is being built at Rooppur under Pabna district in Bangladesh.





Kamrul Ahsan inspected two factories in Moscow named PJSCZIO Podolsk and JSC Rasu on 28 and 29 July. Anatoly M Smirov, Director General of PJSCZIO Podolsk factory informed Ambassador Kamrul Ahsan about the progress with the construction work of several instruments which will be applied in Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant. Kamrul Ahsan laid much emphasis on keeping up high quality in the construction work of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant while speaking to Anatoly M Smirov. Kamrul Ahsan also saw the materials which are being manufactured for using in the construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.





The Bangladeshi delegation team led by Ambassador Kamrul Ahsan had a meeting with Andrei Butko, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of JSC Rasu factory. The management of the factory informed Kamrul Ahsan that the functionalities of the factory is going on in full swing under special arrangements even in the middle of coronavirus pandemic.





Kamrul Ahsan stated that Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had a dream of building up a nuclear power station in Bangladesh. Now his capable daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working relentlessly and making the best of her efforts to materialize Bangabandhu's vision through the construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.





Kamrul Ahsan expressed hope that through the construction of the power plant by Russian experts, the existing friendly ties between Bangladesh and Russia would become more consolidated in days to come.





