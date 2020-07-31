Published:  02:58 AM, 31 July 2020

US ex-presidential candidate dies after contracting Covid

US ex-presidential candidate dies after contracting Covid
 
Herman Cain, the Republican pizza chain CEO who ran for president in 2012, has died after contracting Covid-19.Cain, 74, was hospitalized after being diagnosed with the disease earlier this month.

"Herman Cain - our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us - has passed away," a message posted on his official website said. He was a supporter of President Trump and is one of the most high-profile Americans to die with the virus. His social media accounts had been providing regular updates on his condition. On 7 July, a post from his Twitter account said "doctors are trying to make sure his oxygen levels are right".

--- BBC


Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Frontpage

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »