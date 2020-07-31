'Country's health system utterly fragile'



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said that the health system in Bangladesh is utterly fragile and people cannot keep faith in health system here.







He came up with the remarks while visiting the family members of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebok Dal leader Shafiul Bari Babu who recently died. Mirza Fakhrul said, "People cannot rely on the health system in the country. The illness and passing of Shafiul Bari Babu have proved the fact."





The senior BNP leader met Shafiul Bari Babu's wife Bithika Binte Hossain at her New Eskaton residence in the city and conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the bereaved family members. BNP leaders Kamruzzaman Ratan, Ishraque Hossain, Swechchhsebok Dal leaders Abdul Kader Bhuiyan, Mostafizur Rahman, Golam Sarowar, Yeasin Ali, Chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan were also present at the time. "We can't imagine a popular and conscious leader like Babu could leave us in such a way. He has all the qualities to be a big leader."





Fakhrul said Babu left his wife and two children in such a condition that they have no place to take shelter. "I urge all of our party leaders and activists to extend their helping hand to Babu's family."He said BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia directed him to meet the bereaved family members of Babu and assured them that their party is with them.





