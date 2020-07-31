An expat’s move to revive football

With a viewto reviving football, still the most popular game in Bangladesh, sportsmaterials have been distributed among the booters in Sarail of Brahmanbaria.

AzharMohammad, a Saudi expatriate, took the initiative to encourage the footballersin Sarail.

AssistantCommissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka was present as the chief guest at thedistribution program held at Helipad ground on Thursday.

Chaired by SadarUnion Parishad Chairman Abdul Jabbar, the program was also addressed by SIJakir Hossain, Upazila Sports Council General Secretary SM Farid, Sarail UpazilaReporters’ Unity General Secretary Taslim Uddin, Sarail Football AcademyPresident Rashid Mia, former Chhatra League leader Habibur Rahman.

Coach KaziTaibur Rahman was also present at the function conducted by Majid Box.

