4 of a family killed in Sylhet road accident





Five people, including four members of a family, were killed and another injured after a bus hit a private car on Dhaka-Sylhet Highway at Boraya Chanpur in Osmaninagar upazila early Friday.





The deceased were identified as Swapan Kumar Das, his wife Lovely Rani Das and their two children — Saj and Sajon of Dirai upazila in Sunamganj and private car driver Hashem.





They were going to their village home.





Another child of the couple Sourav was injured in the accident and was undergoing treatment at Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital.





The accident took place around 5:30am when a Cumilla-bound bus of ‘Cumilla Transport’ hit the Sylhet-bound private car. Five people died on the spot and one was injured, said Mainul Islam, officer-in-charge of Sylhet Highway Police.





On information, a firefighting unit went to the spot and recovered the bodies and sent those to local hospital morgue.





Police also seized the bus.

