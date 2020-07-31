Subordinate courts, tribunals to resume regular activities from Aug 5









The Supreme court on Thursday announced restoration of regular activities with physical presence of stakeholders at all lower civil and criminal courts and tribunals from August 5.





A notice was issued in this regard, saying that the Chief Justice took the decision consulting with senior justices of the Supreme Court.





Besides, everyone has been urged to take necessary safety measures at the courtrooms as per previous directives of the High Court Division.





An ordinance on May 10 allowed the courts to run trial proceedings through video conferences and other digital facilities after the outbreak of coronavirus.





Since then, the courts have been conducting their activities virtually.

