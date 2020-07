Police have recovered the bodies of three members of a family from a house in Pirojpur's Mathbaria Upazila.





The bodies were found hanging from the ceiling of their home in the Upazila's Dhanisafa village early Friday, according to Mathbaria Police OC Maksuduzzaman Milu.





The dead were identified as Ainul Hoque Hawlader, 35, his wife Khukumoni Begum, 25, and their 3-year-old daughter Asfia Islam.

