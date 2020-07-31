‘Ashutush Chakrabarty Memorial Scholarship’: JU student Shuvra now can study in peace

Maria Khatun Shuvra, a meritorious student of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at Jahangirnagar University, lost her father Maksudur Rahman,a resident of Sagar Dighi Par under Sadar union in Sarail of Brahmanbaria, in a tragic road accident few days back.

Shuvra hasfallen in uncertainty about her studies ue to the sudden and untimely demise ofher father, the lone breadwinner of the family.

At this toughtime, Dr Ashish Kumar Chakrabarty, a childhood friend of late Maksudur Rahman,has extended a helping hand for smooth continuation of Shuvra’s studies.

Dr Ashish, managing director of Universal Medical College Hospital (erstwhile Ayesha Memorial Hospital) in Dhaka, on Friday (July 31) handed over a cheque of Tk 1lakh of ‘Ashutush Chakrabarty Memorial Scholarship-2020’ to Maria Khatun Shuvra.

Late Maksudur Rahman’s wife, children and other family members were present on theoccasion.

Dr Ashish Chakrabarty assured late Maksudur Rahman’s family to continue assistance.

It is mentionable that ‘Ashutush Chakrabarty Memorial Scholarship’ is an educational and social initiative of Universal Medical College Hospital with a view to preserving the legacy of Late Ashutush Chakrabarty, a luminary of Uchaliapara in Sarail.

