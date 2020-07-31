Modi greets Hasina on Eid Ul Azha

Leave Your Comments

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday on the eve of Eid Ul Azha. In a message sent to Sheikh Hasina, Narendra Modi wrote, "On the occasion of Eid ul Azha, I would like to extend my warmest greetings to the people and the Government of Bangladesh."Narendra Modi further wrote, "The festival of Eid ul Azha, which is also celebrated in several parts of India, reminds us of our deep historical and cultural links. We hope that this festival will further enhance the spirit of peace and tolerance in our respective societies and promote fraternal ties between our two countries."Narendra Modi referred to the coronavirus pandemic in the following words, "As both our countries continue to deal with the COVID-19 situation, we appreciate the steps being taken in Bangladesh under your able leadership. I am confident that Bangladesh will tide over these challenging times. We remain available to support your efforts in any way, including through capacity-building in the health sector."It may be added that Bangladesh is going to celebrate Eid Ul Azha on Saturday. Muslims in India will observe the occasion on the same day.