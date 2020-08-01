President offers Eid prayers at Bangabhaban





President Abdul Hamid on Saturday offered the Eid-ul-Azha prayers at Bangabhaban Durbar Hall along with his family members and some senior officials.





This time prayers at the National Eidgah Maidan were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.





The congregation was held at 8:30am while Pesh Imam of Bangabhaban Jame Mosque Mufti Maulana Saiful Kabir conducted the Eid prayers, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin told UNB.





A special munajat was offered seeking divine blessings for peace and progress of Bangladesh and welfare of the people as well as the Muslim Ummah.





Special doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of those who died of COVID-19 and also wishing for the early recovery of the coronavirus patients throughout the country as well as across the world.





Doa was also offered seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other members of his family who were martyred on August 15, 1975 and the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the county and its people in different democratic movements, particularly during the Liberation War in 1971.





After the prayers, President Hamid spent time with his family members at the Presidential palace.





Ceremonial greetings in presence of distinguished personalities and foreign diplomats and guests were not held.

Leave Your Comments