PM greets FFs on Eid-ul-Azha









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday greeted the Freedom Fighters (FFs) on the occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of the Muslims.





Like other occasions, the premier sent flowers, fruits and sweetmeats to the war-wounded freedom fighters and members of the martyred families at Martyred and War-wounded Freedom Fighters’ Rehabilitation Centre (Muktijoddha Tower-1) at Gaznavi Road in the capital’s Mohammadpur area as a mark of her good wishes for them.





PM’s Assistant Private Secretary-2 Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, Deputy Press Secretary KM Shakhawat Moon and Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwar-e-Alam Sarkar handed over these items to them this morning.





The war-wounded FFs and members of the martyred families thanked and expressed gratitude to the prime minister for remembering them on every national day and festival like the Independence Day, the Victory Day, Eid and Pahela Baishakh.





They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other martyrs of the August 15 carnage.





They also wished the prime minister good health and a long life.

