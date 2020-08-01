No Eid joy for Kurigram flood victims





When the country is celebrating Eid-ul Azha in a festive manner, flood victims in Kurigram are suffering greatly as rivers started to swell on Saturday.





Brahmaputra and Dharala rivers were flowing 25cm and 44cm above the danger levels in Chilmari and Kurigram Bridge points respectively in the morning.





Many houses near the river banks were partially submerged as the river water shows no sign of receding, locals said.





Flood-affected people have been suffering from drinking water shortage and water-borne diseases including diarrhea and skin problems.





Although, the government is operating relief distribution programme but it is yet to reach all the flood victims, locals said.





