Former captain of Bangladesh national cricket team and Narail-2 MP Mashrafe Bin Mortaza celebrated the Eid-ul-Azha with the people of his locality.





He offered Eid prayer at the Central Mosque of Narail Sadar Upazila on Saturday morning with his uncle and brother.





The star greeted people of the country on the occasion of Eid and requested all to remain alert amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

