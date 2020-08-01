Month of mourning begins Saturday





August, the month when Bangladesh lost its founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, began on Saturday.





A group of disgruntled army officers killed the nation’s founding father along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975.





This year, the month of mourning began with Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of Muslims.





Every year, the ruling Awami League and its associate bodies chalk out month-long programmes on the occasion but this year will be different because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The inauguration programme of the month has been delayed due to the Eid-ul-Azha.

