Published:  03:16 PM, 01 August 2020

Month of mourning begins Saturday

August, the month when Bangladesh lost its founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975, began on Saturday.

A group of disgruntled army officers killed the nation’s founding father along with most of his family members on August 15, 1975.

This year, the month of mourning began with Eid-ul-Azha, the second largest religious festival of Muslims.

Every year, the ruling Awami League and its associate bodies chalk out month-long programmes on the occasion but this year will be different because of the coronavirus outbreak.
 
The inauguration programme of the month has been delayed due to the Eid-ul-Azha.


